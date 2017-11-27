Gujarat assembly elections 2017: In Jasdan, Modi says Patel sidelined for being 'Gujarati'

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed up his speech in Bhuj, with another in Jasdan.

Continuing his attack on Congress, Modi said, "A new party came up in Delhi, whose style is to keep abusing & running away. I thought Congress, being an older party would not indulge in such politics but they have also taken this short cut in the past two months and only hurled abuses and lies."

"There was a person who led a life of discipline on Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, a disciplined & hard working son of the soil just like Sardar Patel but he he had the same 'flaw' of being a Gujrati, so he was not allowed to stay in national politics by them (Cong)," PM Modi said. "It was with the support of the Jan Sangh that a person from the Patel Community, Babubhai Patel became CM. Congress did not like this and ensured that Babubhai Jashbhai's government did not last," he added.

"When Keshubhai Patel, a son of Saurashtra became the CM the Congress tried everything to dislodge him. They repeated the same disruptive tactic with Anandiben Patel, a daughter of the Patel Community. Congress has defamed Gujarat always," PM Modi added. "When Keshubhai Patel, a son of Saurashtra became the CM the Congress tried everything to dislodge him. They repeated the same disruptive tactic with Anandiben Patel, a daughter of the Patel Community. Congress has defamed Gujarat always," Modi said. "When Keshubhai Patel, a son of Saurashtra became the CM the Congress tried everything to dislodge him. They repeated the same disruptive tactic with Anandiben Patel, a daughter of the Patel Community. Congress has defamed Gujarat always," Modi said. "The Congress dislikes me because of my poor origins. Can a party stoop so low? Yes, a person belonging to a poor family has become PM. They do not fail to hide their contempt for this fact. Yes, I sold tea but I did not sell the nation," he added. "The Congress dislikes me because of my poor origins. Can a party stoop so low? Yes, a person belonging to a poor family has become PM. They do not fail to hide their contempt for this fact. Yes, I sold tea but I did not sell the nation," he added. "Pitting one caste against the other is Congress' tendency. Make sure that you do not let them destroy the composite culture of Gujarat," Modi said speaking of the Congress' deal with the Patidars. "Pitting one caste against the other is Congress' tendency. Make sure that you do not let them destroy the composite culture of Gujarat," Modi said speaking of the Congress' deal with the Patidars.