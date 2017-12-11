Gujarat assembly elections 2017: No secret meeting, was a social event; even ex-Army chief attended: Congress snaps back at Modi

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday blasted PM Narendra Modi for his "highly irresponsible comments" about what was most definitely not a secret meeting between Pakistanis and Congress leaders but instead a social event attended by top dignitaries, diplomats and even the former Army chief.

On Sunday, without furnishing proof, Modi alleged the Congress is colluding with Pakistan and talked of a "three-hour secret meeting" attended by Pakistan's high commissioner, its former foreign minister, former PM Manmohan Singh, and former Vice-President Hamid Ansari. The PM needs to apologize to Singh and Ansari for his "reprehensible" comments, said a Congress spokesman.

The Congress said there was nothing secret about the event attended by a host of past and present diplomats, political personages and journalists. It's "unwarranted and irresponsible" of the PM to give the event a sinister twist, said Congress spokesman Anand Sharma. "The former PM and VP were merely attending a social function in which high (level) dignitaries were present and it was not a secret meeting," explained Sharma.

"(At the event) former chief of Army was present, former Indian high commissioners to Pakistan, distinguished diplomats of this country, eminent journalists they were all present and the PM gives it a sinister and sensationalist twist?" said Sharma.

Ex-Pakistan Foreign Minister was here to attend a wedding, there was a dinner organized for him in which there were former diplomats,former Army chief among other dignitaries.Does PM think they were all conspiring with Pak? Reprehensible.PM must apologize: Anand Sharma,Congress pic.twitter.com/K07MwkwhFE — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2017

He said the manner in which the PM accused a former VP of India and a former PM, of doing something which was improper is "highly irresponsible, unwarranted and condemnable".

"It's clear he (Mod) has made these comments with the intent to confuse and mislead people ahead of the 2nd phase of Gujarat elections...to whip up emotions and to polarise, there can't be any other explanation and there can't be anything more reprehensible than what he's done," said the Congress.

Soon-to-be Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took a shot at Modi at a speech in Gujarat today.

"The elections are in Gujarat and Modi talks sometimes about Japan, Pakistan, Afghanistan. Modi ji, it's Gujarat elections, do talk a bit about Gujarat, too," said Rahul.

Modi yesterday made the stunning charge that the Congress and elements in Pakistan may be working in cahoots to prevent a BJP victory in Gujarat. He then claimed a secret meeting took place in (now suspended) Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's house.

"Former army director general intervenes in Gujarat election. They held meeting with Pakistanis at Mani Shankar's house and on the very next day of that meeting, Gujarat, backward community of Gujarat, Modi and poor people of Gujarat were insulted. Is it not an issue of concern for the country? Congress must answer what suspicious activities they are doing. They must answer the country," said Modi.

The Congress responded saying the real colluder with Pakistan is the BJP, whose government gave Pakistani intelligence officials access to the country's top air force base in Pathankot after a terror attack there.

"If he wants to fight the Gujarat elections in Pakistan, I want to ask who who invited people from the (Pakistani intelligence agency) ISI to come to one of India's most important defence bases in Pathankot," asked Congress spokesman RS Surjewala. He was referring to Pakistan's joint investigation team - including an official from ISI - being given access to the Pathankot airbase in March 2016. The access was purportedly to help Pakistan complete its investigation into the Pathankot terror attack which took place in January last year. This access was allowed even though Islamabad hadn't at the time responded to India's formal request for judicial assistance.

The Congress yesterday also wondered "who really has Pakistan love" considering the PM dashed off to that country on an unplanned visit, on an event in then PM Nawaz Sharif's family. "Who has Pakistan love? Everyone knows who does...After terror attacks in Udhampur (August 2015) and Gurdaspur (July 2015), who went like the proverbial uninvited guest to Pakistan to attend the wedding of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's granddaughter," asked Congress spokesman RS Surjewala , talking about the PM's shock Christmas 2015 trip to Lahore.a former Pakistan army director general insisted on making Ahmed Patel, political advisor of Congress president Sonia, as the chief minister of Gujarat.