Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: One of your own is in Delhi working for Gujarat's well-being, says PM Modi

Ahmedabad: "This is my second day of campaigning for the Gujarat elections. I have travelled to Saurashtra and South Gujarat. The enthusiasm is remarkable. I can see so many women who have come to bless us," PM Modi said whilst addressing the Prachi election rally. This is the prime minister's second such rally today.

Taking a jibe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is scheduled to visit Somnath temple today, PM Modi said, "If there was no Sardar Patel, the temple in Somnath would never have been possible. Today some people are remembering Somanth, I have to ask them- have you forgotten your history? Your family members, our first PM was not happy with the idea of a temple being built there."

Watch LIVE: PM Shri @narendramodi is speaking at a public rally in Prachi, Gujarat. #GujaratGauravModi https://t.co/iriWpbQBpj — BJP (@BJP4India) November 29, 2017 Accusing the grand old party of hypocrisy, PM Modi said, "Congress is seeking votes of the OBC communities but they should answer why they did not allow OBC Commission to get Constitutional Status for all these years. We brought in the move, it was passed by the Lok Sabha but stalled in the Rajya Sabha, where Congress has majority." PM Narendra Modi accused Congress of inaction over One Rank One Pension while speaking at election rally in Prachi. "I want to ask the Congress. What is it that you have against our army? The demand for OROP was pending for forty long years. Why did successive Congress governments do nothing about that." Two days after alleging that Congress targeted him for being a tea-seller, PM Narendra Modi stressed the ruling BJP worked for poor. "There is a Government in Delhi that is for the poor. It is working continuously for the poor," he said. "Our Sagarmala and Bharatmala project will transform the coastal economy and benefit people living on our coast," PM Modi at the election rally in Prachi. "We want to ensure education for the children, employment for the youth and healthcare facilities for the elderly," PM Modi said.