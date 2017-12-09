Gujarat assembly elections 2017: Patidar leader alleges fixing between Hardik, Congress

Ahmedabad: Hardik Patel's key aide and senior member of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti Dinesh Bambhania has alleged that the quota agitation spearhead's support to the Congress party smacks of some kind of "fixing" between them.

Bambhania on Friday said he could not understand why Patel was supporting the Congress party, despite it not clarifying how it would give reservation to the Patidar community if voted to power.

"In the poll manifesto, the Congress has not clarified how it would grant us reservation under OBC quota after coming to power in Gujarat. It shows that Congress actually never wanted to give us reservation. Yet, Hardik Patel is doing rallies in Congress's favour," he told reporters in Ahmedabad.

"Though there is no clarity how we will get reservation under the OBC quota, Hardik is mum about it. It seems like fixing to me. Our fight was not about bringing a party to power. At least I do not wish to be an agent of a party. Hardik should not politicise the agitation," he added. Hardik is playing into the hands of Congress in the name of the Patidar movement, Bambhania said, adding, "Hardik is using the agitation for political purposes and I am totally against it."