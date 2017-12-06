Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: PM Modi criticises Kapil Sibal, says Congress links Ram Mandir with polls

New Delhi: As the campaign for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections comes to an end on Wednesday, the political parties in fray are expected to make their last pitch to woo voters from 89 Assembly constituencies that go to polls on December 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address rallies in Dhandhuka, Dahod and Netrang. He was slated to address a rally in Surat which was cancelled.

Slamming Congress's Kapil Sibal, who is representing the Sunni Waqf Board in the Ram temple issue, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that how can he say don't find a solution to Ayodhya issue until next election.

“In India, every now and then elections are there. In that case, I would say let us have elections of Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas together,” Modi said.

"No objection that Kapil Sibal is fighting on behalf of Muslim community but how can he say do not find a solution to Ayodhya issue until next election? How is it connected to Lok Sabha elections," the prime minister said while addressing a public meeting in Dhandhuka.

“Yesterday in Supreme Court, a Congress MP Kapil Sibal was arguing (which is his right) for the Babri Masjid. He is entitled to do that but is it right for him to say postpone hearing till 2019? Why does he have to link a Ram Mandir with elections. Is such thinking proper. Now Congress links Ram Mandir with elections. They are least bothered about the nation,” Modi said.

Yesterday, Sibal, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Wakf Board, requested to set the date for next hearing after July 2019 since “the case has ramifications on polity of India.” Though Sibal did not mention elections, it was apparent to all present that he wanted the court to hear the matter only after the 2019 elections to Lok Sabha.

PM Modi said he “will not be silent” on triple talaq. “Everything is not about elections. This issue is for the rights of women…elections come later humanity comes first,” he said.

“When the triple talaq matter was in Supreme Court, the government had to put their affidavit, newspapers commented that Modi will remain silent because of UP polls. People told me not to speak on the matter else there will be losses in elections,” Modi said.

“BJP has done development in Gujarat by adding using every single penny. It is not done by visiting temple after temple,” said PM Modi.

Earlier, it was being said that all poll rallies scheduled for Wednesday have been cancelled or postponed in view of cyclone Ockhi. Following the bad weather in several parts of the state, BJP as well as the Opposition leaders had initially decided to cancel their public meetings.

Gujarat goes to polls in two phases on December 9 and 14, while votes will be counted on December 18.