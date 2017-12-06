Gujarat assembly elections 2017: Rahul is 'Babar bhakt' and 'kin of Khilji', BJP attacks Gandhi

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday accused Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi of colluding with Babri Masjid Action Committee convenor Zafaryab Jilani and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to oppose the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Taking a dig at the Gandhi scion, the BJP national spokesperson said Rahul Gandhi is certainly a "Babar Bhakt" & a "Kin of Khilji".

Rahul Gandhi has teamed up with Owaisis, Jilanis to oppose Ram temple in Ayodhya. Rahul Gandhi is certainly a "Babar Bhakt" & a "Kin of Khilji". Babar destroyed Ram temple & Khilji plundered Somnath. Nehru dynasty sided with both Islamic invaders. Travesty & Perversity of dynasty! Rao tweeted.

The BJP leader's controversial remark comes a day after Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, while arguing for the Sunni Waqf Board in the Babri Masjid case, told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that since the court's decision in the case would have "very serious ramifications", hearing be deferred till July 2019 by which time the general election would be over. "Please fix the matter in July 2019 and we assure that we will not seek any adjournments... Justice should not only be done, it should seem to be done," Sibal had told the court.