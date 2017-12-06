Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Unlike Modi, I am human, thanks for pointing out mistake: Rahul to BJP

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, the Congress's president-to-be, today admitted to a blooper while taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all in one tweet. The 47-year-old was referring to a tweet in his "one-question-a-day series" that was derided and then deleted over an error in figures.

"For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai, I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that's what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all," tweeted the Congress leader from his handle @OfficeOfRG.

The tweet on Tuesday was Rahul Gandhi's seventh question to PM Modi ahead of the Gujarat election, a social media campaign aimed at dissecting 22 years of BJP rule in the state. What was the earlier one. Who had tweeted Pidi or directly RG. Also, pl share % increament, Gujaratis are eager to understand financial calculation from RG. pic.twitter.com/Jd21yZTGtK — ललित कुमार (@lalitkumar3164) December 5, 2017 Give him a calculator & let him calculate % increase without any help. If he can do it in one hour then Pappu pass go Gaya & he deserves to b President of Cong — manver (@manver5) December 5, 2017 The post put up with the hashtag @ Gujarat Maange Jawab highlighted the rise in prices of commodities like cooking gas, vegetables and fuel in the three years of the Modi government since 2014. The tweet questioned whether the BJP government worked only for the rich. The table posted alongside erroneously inflated every price difference by 100 per cent. News agency ANI says it flagged the mistake in a report, after which the tweeted was deleted. A corrected tweet was put out later. But not before the blooper was ripped apart by BJP members and supporters. Rahul Gandhi has four million followers on Twitter and has recently ramped up his social media engagement, targeting the BJP and PM Modi almost daily with jibes.