Gujarat assembly elections 2017: 'UP civic poll results nothing compared to what will happen in Gujarat'

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday said his party's victory in the Uttar Pradesh mayoral polls was nothing compared to what was going to happen in Gujarat on December 18, when the state assembly election results would be declared.

"In the Uttar Pradesh municipal corporation election, the Congress did not win a single seat. On the other hand, the BJP flag has soared higher under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he said.

The BJP bagged 14 of the 16 mayoral seats in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. "The Congress has been shouting for the last three months that 'Congress aave chhe' (Congress is coming in Gujarat), while today, the people of Uttar Pradesh said 'Congress jae chhe' (Congress is going)," he said. "The Congress's loss is such that the BJP won all the municipal corporation seats even in (Congress vice president) Rahul baba's (Gandhi's) Amethi constituency," he said, adding, "Whatever has happened in Uttar Pradesh today is nothing compared to what is going to happen in Gujarat on December 18. After the (vote) counting on December 18, the BJP will emerge victorious and form the government with 150 seats." Shah attacked the Congress over the GDP data, saying that its leaders had fallen silent after the new GDP figures were announced.