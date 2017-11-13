  1. Sify.com
  Gujarat assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi to visit PM Modi's native district, Mehsana

Gujarat assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi to visit PM Modi's native district, Mehsana

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi began the last day of his Gujarat Navsarjan Yatra with a visit to the Veer Meghmaya temple in Patan. The temple houses a Dalit mythological figure who is believed to have sacrificed his life to remove untouchability.

He also visited the world famous stepwell — Ran ki Vav — in Patan.

Rahul Gandhi will proceed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s native district, Mehsana. He is scheduled to address a series of meetings along the way. The region is also the epicentre of Patidar quota agitation.

