Gujarat assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi to visit PM Modi's native district, Mehsana

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi began the last day of his Gujarat Navsarjan Yatra with a visit to the Veer Meghmaya temple in Patan. The temple houses a Dalit mythological figure who is believed to have sacrificed his life to remove untouchability.He also visited the world famous stepwell — Ran ki Vav — in Patan.
Congress VP Rahul Gandhi travels from Patan to Mahesana on the final day of a successful Navsarjan Yatra in Gujarat. #GarvSeGujarati_GarvSeCongressi pic.twitter.com/NDYKgZB72N— Congress (@INCIndia) November 13, 2017 Rahul Gandhi will proceed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s native district, Mehsana. He is scheduled to address a series of meetings along the way. The region is also the epicentre of Patidar quota agitation.