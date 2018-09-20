Gujarat Assembly hikes MLAs' salaries by Rs 45,000 a month

[India]. Sep 20 (ANI): The Gujarat Assembly has passed a bill to increase the monthly salaries of the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) by Rs 45,000.

Earlier, the salary of MLAs was Rs 70, 727 which has now been raised to Rs 1, 16,316 - so that is a hike of Rs 45,589. The lawmakers' daily allowances will increase to Rs 1,000 from Rs 200 and monthly postal allowance of Loss of Pay (LOP) has been increased to Rs.10, 000 from Rs.1000.

This is effective from December 22, 2017, and MLAs will receive arrears.

Meanwhile, the salary of ministers will go up to Rs 1.32 lakh from Rs 86,000, an increase of about 54 per cent. The Gujarat Assembly has 182 elected members and the recent state election took place in December 2017. The new remuneration structure will add around Rs.72 lakh monthly burden on state exchequer and an extra burden of nearly Rs 10 crore annually on the state treasury. (ANI)