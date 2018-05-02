Gujarat Bhavana inaugurates new website to promote Gujarati

[India], May 2 (ANI): In order to promote Gujarati language in Delhi, the Gujarat Government resident commissioner's office has started a Gujarati course.

After launching the course, Gujarat resident commissioner, Mrs. Aarti Kanwar said that interested non-Gujarati people can learn basic Gujarati language in 30 days.

Many people often go to Gujarat for business, tourism and other purposes. To better understand the language, this initiative will be useful. Knowing Gujarati during her business dealings with Gujarati people will be particularly beneficial for the business community.

Those who participate in the course will be taught to read and speak the original Gujarati which can be beneficial during the visit of Gujarat. The curriculum has been designed in such a way so that anybody can understand easily written and spoken Gujarati. After successfully completing the course, Gujarat Bhawan will also give the certificate. The resident commissioner also launched the new website of Gujarat Bhawan on the occasion of Gujarat Foundation Day. In the new form, the website will provide important information about the programs and activities of Gujarat Bhawan. This website also offers a comfortable way of booking rooms in the building. (ANI)