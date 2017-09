[India], September 7 (ANI): Three Pakistan fishermen were arrested and 14 fishing boats were seized from the Gujarat coast today.

DG PIB K.S. Dhatwalia has informed ANI that the troops of 79 Bn BSF BOP TJP (Trijunction Post), u/PS - Dayapar of Bhuj apprehended these fishermen at around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

The party also fired two RDS with 5.56 MM INSAS LMG.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)