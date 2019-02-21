Gujarat: Commuters stranded as GSRTC staff go on strike

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Hundreds of commuters were left stranded as Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) staff went on an indefinite strike in Ahmedabad on Thursday, demanding immediate implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission and removal of GPS systems from buses.

The protestors threatened to continue with their strike unless the state government agrees to all their demands.

Several buses were seen stationed idle in the bus depots.

Passengers had to bear the brunt of the strike as many were forced to cancel their planned trips.

ST Karmachari Union general secretary PA Sutaria said that their demands include immediate implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission and removal of GPS systems from buses. Under the umbrella organisation State Transport Sanchalan Samithi, protests are being carried out by Gujarat ST Karmachari union, Gujarat ST Workers Federation and Gujarat ST Mazdoor Sangh. On being asked about the stranded passengers, Sutaria said, it is for the state government to look into the passengers' problems. He claimed that around 4000 trips were cancelled today itself because of the strike. Another member of the association said that they have served the state with all their might and now it was the turn of the state government to fulfil their demands. (ANI)