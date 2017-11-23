Gujarat Cong chief's fake resignation letter BJP's ploy to influence polls: Ashok Gehlot

[India], Nov 23 (ANI): Congress General Secretary in-charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the fake resignation letter of Gujarat Congress chief Bharat Solanki was a ploy of BJP to influence the assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Gehlot said, "BJP is trying to win the elections by spreading this rumour. Sometimes they say that Bharat Solanki is upset with the ticket distribution and now they are saying that he has resigned.This is unfortunate. BJP is deliberately spreading this rumour."

A fake resignation letter of Solanki surfaced on media bearing his signature. Solanki, however, turned down the resignation letter and said he would approach to the Election Commission on Friday regarding the issue. He further blamed the BJP behind it saying that it is nervous because of the surging popularity of the Congress in Gujarat. "A fake resignation letter is going around on social media with my signature, claiming that I have resigned from the presidentship of Gujarat Congress. It is completely fake and I have issued no such letter," he told (ANI)