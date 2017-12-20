Gujarat Cong does 'Chintan' for 2019, Rahul visiting Ahmedabad on 23

, (ANI): Buoyed by its performance in Gujarat Assembly polls, the state Congress has organised a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Mehsana to discuss the results and prepare a roadmap for 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who spearheaded the party's campaign in Gujarat, will be visiting the Western state on December 23.

He will meet the participants of the shivir in Ahmedabad. After getting brief about the outcome and suggestions of the shivir, the Congress president will speak to party cadre.

Congress's office bearers and candidates (both winners and losers) from 33 districts have been called for the Shivir, headed by in-charge of the state Ashok Gehlot, state president Bharat Solanki, senior leaders like Shakti Sinh Gohil and Arjun Modwadia.

"It is a nice initiative by newly-elected party President Rahul Gandhi that as soon as results came, all of us reached here. He will also reach here day after tomorrow and talk to party members," Gehlot told media.

Over 18 district's Congress functionaries have been called on Wednesday and rest 15 on Thursday.

"The party has decided to discuss the results with district level Congress workers and the candidates as well," said Bharat Singh Solanki.

On being asked about the feedback from party workers , Shakti Sinh Gohil said: "We are getting good feedback from party workers, they are very much positive."

"If you see the record, from 1990 the Congress never had such numbers in the house. The BJP's arrogance of 150+ has met its Waterloo, and they have been brought down to double-digit," Gohil added.

Gohil further said the issues related to EVMs were also raised in the meeting.

"I don't want to question the authority of Election Commision's role but they should look as to how the doubts over EVMs can be rectified," he added.

Former Gujarat Congress Chief Arjun Modhwadia, who on Monday lost election from Porbandar seat by a thin margin of 1,855 votes to BJP's Babubhai Bokhiriya, said, "The 'Chintan Shivir' is being organised to discuss the shortcomings if any, were there in party's strategy."

"The people of Gujarat had decided to remove the BJP government from power and they voted in the same manner but there were some loopholes and this Chintan Shivir is being organised to discuss those shortcomings," said Modwadia.

Few leaders also said there would be discussion on the road map for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, as the party cadre is confident after this results.

"Looking at the results, we have a lead on almost 12-14 Lok Sabha seats, it's a matter of time and if we put in effort, we have chances in Lok Sabha 2019 also," said a source present in the meeting.

By winning 99 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the government for the sixth consecutive time. The BJP has been ruling Gujarat since 1995. The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995.

The first phase of assembly elections in Gujarat were conducted on December 9 in 89 constituencies and the polling for the second phase was held on December 14 for 93 assembly constituencies. The results were announced on December 18. (ANI)