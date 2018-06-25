Gujarat Congress leader, who contested against CM Rupani, resigns

[Gujarat], June 25 (ANI): Gujarat Congress leader Indranil Rajguru resigned from the party on Monday.

While talking to media, Rajguru cited improper functioning of the Congress administration as the reason for his resignation.

Rajguru, who is the chief of Congress from Rajkot constituency, further said that his suggestions were never accepted by the party's senior leaders.

He was earlier in the news for contesting against the now, Gujarat's Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Rajkot (West), in 2017 state assembly elections. (ANI)