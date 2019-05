[India], May 22 (ANI): A crocodile entered into a house in Raval village here on Wednesday triggering panic among the residents before it was rescued by the Wildlife rescue team.

The crocodile crawled into the kitchen of a local resident before it was taken away by the forest officials and released at a safe spot.

Incidents of crocodile from nearby Vishwamitra river entering residential areas of Vadodara in search of water and food have become common. (ANI)