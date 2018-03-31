Gujarat: Dalit man killed for riding horse, 3 held

[India], Mar. 31 (ANI): Three people were detained on Friday night after a 21-year-old Dalit man was allegedly killed for riding a horse in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district.

The deceased identified as Pradeep Rathod, was objected and threatened by some of his co-villagers to not ride the horse a few days back.

"Pradeep had intended to sell the horse following the threats but I had convinced him of not doing so. When he did not return home till late yesterday night, we got worried and started looking for him. We found him lying dead on the road leading to our farm," victim's father Kalubhai Rathod told ANI.

"The horse was also lying dead at a little distance," father added. Meanwhile, police said, "Three suspects have been detained from a nearby village regarding this matter. Also, we have sought the help of the Bhavnagar Crime Branch for further investigations". Pradeep's body has been shifted to Bhavnagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem, the police added. (ANI)