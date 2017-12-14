Gujarat Dy CM confident of winning from Kadi constituency

[India] December 14 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who is contesting against Congress' Jivabhai Patel from Mehsana constituency, expressed confidence of winning after casting his vote for the second-phase of Gujarat Assembly elections.

Speaking to media here, the deputy chief minister said, "I am very much confident today. I am contesting polls from Mehsana and my area is Kadi. People of Gujarat are with the Vikas model of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). I request people of Gujarat to come and vote in large numbers."

BJP president Amit Shah, former chief minister Anandiben Patel, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and PAAS leader Hardik Patel have cast their votes for the second-phase of Gujarat Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also cast his vote later in the day.

The voting will continue till 5 pm in more than 25,000 polling stations.

In the second and final phase of elections, 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat will go to the polls.

A total of 851 candidates are in the fray and over 2.22 lakh people will take part in the election to decide their fate.

The security has been increased in various parts of the state in the wake of the polls.

The BJP has fielded 93 candidates for this phase, while Congress has fielded only 91.

The voter turnout in the first phase of the polls was 68 per cent. The results will be declared on December 18.

In the 2012 assembly polls, the BJP won 115 seats, while the Congress bagged 61. (ANI)