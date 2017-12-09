Gujarat elections: 21.09 percent voting till 12 noon

[India] Dec. 09 (ANI): A moderate voting percentage was witnessed in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections till Saturday noon.

Till 12 noon, 21.09 percent voting was recorded in the all the 89 assembly constituencies in Saurashtra and South Gujarat region, which are voting to send their representatives in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly.

There are 977 candidates in the fray. 57 of them are women candidates.

The polling began at 8 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m.

Security has been beefed up in the state to ward off any untoward incidents and to maintain law and order. CCTV (Close Circuit TV) cameras have also been installed for effective monitoring and surveillance.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who is contesting from Rajkot (West), along with Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil and Paresh Dhanani. The second phase will be held on December 14 for 93 assembly constituencies. Counting of votes and the results would be announced together on December 18. (ANI)