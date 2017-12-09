Gujarat elections: 9.77 percent voter turnout recorded till 10 a.m.

[India], December 9 (ANI): The first phase of the ongoing Gujarat Assembly elections has recorded a voter turnout of 9.77 percent so far till 10 a.m.

The first phase of polling is being held in 89 assembly constituencies of Saurashtra and South Gujarat. There are 977 candidates in the fray. 57 of them are women candidates.

The polling began at 8 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m.

Security has been beefed up in the state to ward off any untoward incidents and to maintain law and order. CCTV cameras have also been installed for effective monitoring and surveillance.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who is contesting from Rajkot (West), along with Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil and Paresh Dhanani. The second phase will be held on December 14 for 93 assembly constituencies. Counting of votes and the results would be announced together on December 18. (ANI)