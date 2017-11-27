Gujarat Elections: BJP's Bhupendra Patel to contest from Ghatlodiya

[India], Nov 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Bhupendra Patel will be contesting the Gujarat Elections from Ghatlodia.

On that note, former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel is the sitting MLA in Ghatlodia.

Earlier on November 17, BJP released a list of 70 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The names that were decided by the Committee included Vijay Rupani, Nitinbhai Patel, Jitu Vaghani, Vasanbhai Ahir, Shankarbhai Chaudhary and more.

The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. (ANI)