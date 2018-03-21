Gujarat: FIR lodged after gunshots fired at wedding

[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): An FIR was lodged after a video of celebratory gunshots fired along with showering of currency notes at a wedding ceremony in Gujarat's Junagarh district went viral.

The video is said to be 20 days old, but the actual date is yet to be confirmed.

It so happened that during the wedding ceremony of one Jaskubhai's son, gunshots were fired after a folk artist started performing.

Police have lodged a case against Jaskubhai and six others, and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.(ANI)