Gujarat Governor nods 11 bills, refers 3 to President

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Governor O.P. Kohli on Thursday gave his assent to 11 bills passed by the Gujarat Assembly during the Budget Session, while he sent another three cleared by the House for presidential reference.

According to informed sources, the provisions of these Bills are believed to be clashing with certain Acts and provisions of the central government.

The three Bills sent to the President are the Gujarat SC/ST and OBC (Regulation of Issuance of and Verification of Caste Certificates) Bill, the Registration (Gujarat Amendment) Bill and the Gujarat Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings (Amendment) Bill.

The SC/ST and OBC caste certificates Bill seeks to create a new state Act to deal with the practice of procuring and submitting fake caste certificates via illegal routes to get government benefits. The Registration (Gujarat Amendment) Bill aims to amend the Central Act related to registration of property. The third Bill referred to the president -- the Gujarat Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings (Amendment) Bill -- seeks to amend the state Act, 1947 and eliminate discrepancies in imposition of penalty on the land owners for the transfer or partition of their land in the state.