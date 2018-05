[India], May 15 (ANI): Gujarat Governor Om Prakash Kohli on Tuesday was given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh as the incumbent Governor, Anandiben Patel is on leave.

This was informed by the Rashtrapati Bhavan through a communique.

Anandiben, became the Governor of Madhya Pradesh in January 2018, replacing Kohli, who even at that time held the same position.

Kohli held the additional charge of the office of Governor of Madhya Pradesh from 8 September 2016 to 19 January 2018. (ANI)