Gujarat govt launches 'save the water' project

The Gujarat government initiated a month-long state-wide water conservation campaign, on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day.

The project, named 'Sujalam Sufalam Water Conservation Campaign', was officially launched by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday by desalting a pond at Kosamdi village in Anklesvar tehsil of Bharuch district.

In Rajkot, food and civil supply minister Jayesh Radadiya launched the scheme and thanked people who supported the cause.

"Water is the foundation of development. If there is no water, development will be automatically stalled. Drought in one year halts development for five years. If water is conserved, the water table will rise. Along with water conservation, this scheme also aims at desalination and focuses on the environment too. Thus on a whole, to better the happy living index of Gujarat in the coming years," Radadiya told media. The massive campaign aims at conserving 11,000 lakh cubic feet of rainwater by desalting nearly 13,000 ponds, 200 water reservoirs and 1,500 check dams using 12,000 machines. During the campaign, the government aims to revive 340 km of 32 rivers across 30 districts, cleaning and repairing of 4,500 km of Narmada canal network and implementation of rainwater harvesting in urban areas. With an estimated cost of Rs 345 crore, the project involves five different departments. A committee, headed by Chief Secretary J N Singh, has been set up to oversee the campaign. Various committees have also been formed to monitor the progress at the district level. Several voluntary organisations, education institutes, industries, religious organisations and non-resident Gujaratis are expected to be a part of the campaign as well.(ANI)