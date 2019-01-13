Gujarat govt to implement 10% quota law from tomorrow

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that the 10 per cent reservation given by the central government in government jobs and education to the economically weaker section in the general category will come into effect in Gujarat from Monday (January 14).

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Constitution Amendment Bill to grant 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to economically-weaker individuals belonging to the general category, across religions. The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, with 165 votes in favour and seven against, on Wednesday

The reservation is meant for economically-weaker individuals whose annual earning is below Rs. 8 lakh and who possess less than 5 acres of agriculture land. The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced in the House by Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot on Tuesday, a day after the Cabinet took the politically-significant decision, just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The bill got President Ram Nath Kovind's nod on Saturday. With the implementation of the law, the total percentage of reservation will go up to 60, surpassing the 50 per cent ceiling prescribed by the Supreme Court. (ANI)