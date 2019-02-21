Gujarat: GSRTC employees go on indefinite strike, demand pay hike

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Over 45,000 employees of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) went on an indefinite strike from Wednesday night demanding implementation of the 7th pay commission, pay hike and shutting down of private buses.

“Today is our strike that covers around 117 depots, 8,000 buses and 45,000 workers. Our demand is that we should get the wages according to the 7th pay commission and the drivers and conductors should get appropriate wages. If our demands are not fulfilled, the strike will be indefinite,” said Jayant, President of Gujarat Workers Mandal in Rajkot.

Rajkot bus division has more than 500 buses alone and all are off the roads from Wednesday midnight. Nearly one lakh passengers were deprived of the services. (ANI)