[India] January 23 (ANI): Voting for the Gujarat local body polls will be held on February 17 whereas the counting will take place on February 19.

The polls are being held for 75 municipalities, two district panchayats, 17 taluka panchayats and around 1,400 gram panchayats across the state.

After scraping through in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started preparations for the first elections of 2018. (ANI)