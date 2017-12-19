'Gujarat model' of development has been shaken: Shiv Sena

Read in-depth stories, galleries, updates on Assembly Elections | Gujarat Polls
Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Tuesday said 'Gujarat model' of development has been 'shaken' after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Gujarat polls with 99 seats as opposed to its intended target of 150.
Though Sena, in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' daily, congratulated BJP for its win in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, it also cautioned the saffron party and said the yesterday's result should also be taken as a sign of warning for 2019 general elections.
Sena, which shares an acrimonious relationship with the BJP despite being a coalition partner, said the party could not even touch the triple-figure mark in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, whose development is cited as a model for other states.