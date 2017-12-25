Gujarat: Naval warships at Porbandar draw large crowds

[India], December 25 (ANI): Indian Navy Ship INS Kochi and Bramhaputra, two frontline warships of the Western Fleet, visited Porbandar as part of the Navy Week activities.

The ships were open to visitors, including students and differently-abled children, on 23 and 24 December.

The event elicited a tremendous response from the local populace as well as from other parts of Gujarat. On each of these days, 12000 to 15000 visitors got a glimpse of these magnificent men-of-war, including life and career opportunities in the Indian Navy.

This was followed by a display of naval operations at sea during the Families Day, where Indian naval ships Vidyut, Karuva and Trinkat and various naval aircraft participated in the exercise showing their splendid form and might at sea. As part of an overseas deployment, INS ships Teg and Trikand, are visiting Abu Dhabi, UAE. Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) West Vice Admiral Girish Luthra is also visiting the Emirates concurrently. He called on the Commander of UAE Naval Forces, Maj Gen (Pilot) Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan at the Abu Dhabi Naval Base, and discussed issues of mutual interest and strengthening naval cooperation. VAdm Luthra also met the Joint Commander of the French Forces in the Indian Ocean and UAE (Alindien), RAdm Didier Piaton. (ANI)