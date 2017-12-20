Gujarat: New BJP government may take oath on December 25

New Delhi: The new BJP government in Gujarat is likely to be sworn in on December 25, party sources said on Wednesday amid speculation that a new leader could be chosen to helm the state where it secured a narrow victory in the Assembly polls.

BJP president Amit Shah had announced during the campaign that the party was fighting elections under Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel.

See the complete list of winners of Gujarat | Himachal Prime Minister Narendra Modi was, however, the face of the party in the keenly contested elections. "Due to the thin margin of victory this time, the party leadership may think of changing the chief minister," sources said. Modi and the central parliamentary board of the party will take the final call, they said.