Gujarat official claims to be god's avatar, refuses to work

[India], May 19 (ANI): A Gujarat government officer has refused to come to office since he believes that he is the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu - Kalki, and has to "change the global conscience" by undertaking "penance" at home.

"I am doing penance at home by entering into the fifth dimension to change the global conscience....I can't do such penance sitting in office," Rameshchandra Fefar, who is a superintending engineer with the Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency (SSPA), has stated in his reply to a show-cause notice issued by his office to him over his long absence.

In his reply, he has also claimed that it is only for him that the country is being blessed with good rainfall. Reportedly, he had been served with notice after he attended office only for 16 days during the past eight months. Anticipating that the authorities would not be convinced with his reply, he also stated that he will prove that he is Kalki in coming days. "Even if you don't believe, I am indeed the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and I will prove it in coming days," he said in his reply which has gone viral on social media. While speaking to the media on Friday, he revealed that in 2010 he realised that he was Kalki and since then he is having divine powers. Retorting to the objections raised by his office, the 50-year-old official said the SSPA should decide, "whether it's more important for the agency to make me sit in the office and do time pass or do some concrete work to save the country from drought." (ANI)