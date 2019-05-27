Gujarat: PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad, pays tribute to Patel

[India], May 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Sunday and paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue near Ahmedabad Airport.

He was accompanied by BJP President Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, among others.

Modi, who will be sworn in for the second term as Prime Minister on May 30, is visiting the state today to seek the blessings of his mother Heeraben Modi.

Along with Shah, the Prime Minister will take part in a public felicitation event being organised to mark the euphoric mandate of BJP under their leadership.

Earlier, BJP's Gujarat unit president Jitu Vaghani had told ANI that Modi and Shah will not receive a grand welcome on Sunday owing to the Surat fire tragedy which claimed the lives of 20 people. Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi tomorrow. (ANI)