[India] Dec 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Gujarat's Statue of Unity in Kevadiya and inspected the "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" parade held here.

The parade was led by the flag units of all states and union territories, central police organisations and the women officers band of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), BSF (Border Security Force) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to give a message of unity.

CRPF, which was given Presidential Colours by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, enthralled spectators with an incredible Rifle drill.

BSF Commandos and Gujarat police's first response force of terrorist attack also put a great show at the event. Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat to participate in an annual conference of state police chiefs and to address BJP women's wing workers. (ANI)