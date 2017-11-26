  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Gujarat Police seizes nearly 76k liquor bottles ahead of elections

Gujarat Police seizes nearly 76k liquor bottles ahead of elections

Last Updated: Sun, Nov 26, 2017 11:46 hrs

[India], Nov 26 (ANI): The Gujarat Police has seized 75,968 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 2,20,88,000 in Gandhinagar, a few days ahead of the upcoming Gujarat elections.

The state police also captured five vehicles worth Rs 24,15,000 on Saturday.

According to the Election Commission, liquor is a popular incentive used to persuade voters in Gujarat, which is a dry state.

The seize has come after the Gujarat Police launched a special drive against distribution of alcohol illegally ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in the state, scheduled for December 9 and December 14.(ANI)



More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features