Gujarat polls: 39 pc voting till 12 pm

[India], December 14 (ANI): Voter turnout of 39 percent was recorded till 12 pm in the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday.

Till 10 am, 12.39 percent of voter turnout was recorded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah and other political leaders have cast their votes.

The voting will continue till 5 pm in more than 25,000 polling stations.

The second phase of elections is conducted in 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat.

A total of 851 candidates are in the fray and over 2.22 lakh people will take part in the election to decide their fate. The security has been increased in various parts of the state in the wake of the polls. The BJP has fielded 93 candidates for this phase, while Congress has fielded only 91. The voter turnout in the first phase of the polls was 68 per cent. The results will be declared on December 18. In the 2012 assembly polls, the BJP won 115 seats, while the Congress bagged 61. (ANI)