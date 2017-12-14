Gujarat polls: 47.40% turnout recorded till 2 PM

[India], December 14 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer, BB Swain on Thursday informed that the voter turnout in the second phase of the state assembly elections 2017 is 47.40 percent till 2:00 pm.

Earlier in the day, a voter turnout of 39 percent was recorded till 12:00 pm.

Till 10 am, 12.39 percent of voter turnout was recorded.

The voting will continue till 5 pm in more than 25,000 polling stations.

The second phase of elections is conducted in 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat.

A total of 851 candidates are in the fray and over 2.22 lakh people will take part in the election to decide their fate. The BJP has fielded 93 candidates for this phase, while Congress has fielded only 91. The voter turnout in the first phase of the polls was 68 per cent. The results will be declared on December 18. In the 2012 assembly polls, the BJP won 115 seats, while the Congress bagged 61. (ANI)