Gujarat polls: 62.24% turnout recorded till 4 pm

[India], December 14 (ANI): A moderate voter turnout of 62.24 percent has been recorded in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections.

Earlier in the day, a voter turnout of 12.39 percent and 39 percent were recorded till 10 a.m and 12 p.m respectively.

The voting process concluded at 5 p.m at more than 25,000 polling stations.

The second phase of elections was conducted in 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat.

A total of 851 candidates were in the fray and over 2.22 lakh people took part in the election to decide their fate.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded 93 candidates for this phase, while Congress fielded 91 of them. The voter turnout in the first phase of the polls was 68 percent on December 9. Counting of votes and the results would be declared on December 18. In the 2012 assembly polls, the BJP won 115 seats, while the Congress bagged 61. (ANI)