Gujarat polls: 68% voter turnout in first phase

[India], Dec 9 (ANI): 68 per cent voters came out to vote in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, informed the Election Commission of India, on Saturday.

By 4:00 pm, the voter turnout was recorded at 47.28 per cent.

The voting for 89 assembly constituencies in Saurashtra and South Gujarat region, began at 8:00 am and ended at 5:00 pm today.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who is contesting from Rajkot (West), along with Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil and Paresh Dhanani.

The second phase will be held on December 14 for the remaining 93 assembly constituencies. Counting of votes and the results will be announced on December 18. (ANI)