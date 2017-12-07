Gujarat polls: A poster urges Muslims to support Ahmed Patel

[India], December 7 (ANI): A poster in Gujarat's Surat was put up calling for the Muslims to unite and support the Congress Party for Ahmed Patel to be made the chief minister of the state.

The poster, written in Gujarati, urges the Muslims to support Congress Rajya Sabha MP to be made 'Wazir-e-Alam' of Gujarat. Ahmed Patel, who is also political secretary to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, called it a 'misinformation campaign by the BJP',

"I was never the chief ministerial candidate and neither will I ever be," Patel added.

He also took to Twitter and said, "Putting up fake posters and orchestrating a rumour campaign shows the utter desperation of the BJP. Fearing defeat, do they have to rely on such dirty tricks? I have never ever been a candidate for CM and will never, ever be" (sic) "The moot issue is that BJP is trying very hard to divert the narrative from its performance of last 22 years to a divisive agenda. Hence, their reliance on lies and propaganda. But people of Gujarat have made up their mind this time. (sic)" Gujarat is going to polls in two phases on December 9 and 14. (ANI)