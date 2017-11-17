Gujarat polls: BJP releases list of 70 candidates

[India], November 17 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released a list of 70 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

"The Central Election Committee of the party held a meeting with party chief Amit Shah," a press release read.

The names that were decided by the Committee included Vijay Rupani, Nitinbhai Patel, Jitu Vaghani, Vasanbhai Ahir, Shankarbhai Chaudhary and more.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and others.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress Central Election Committee meeting to select candidates for Gujarat elections was postponed for today. The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. (ANI)