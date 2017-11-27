Gujarat polls: BJP releases sixth list of 34 candidates

[India] November 27 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its sixth list of 34 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Out of 34 candidates, 12 are from the Patidar community.

The nominated candidates were Laljibhai Prajapati from Palanpur, Shashikantbhai Pandya from Deesa, Ashokbhai Patel from North Gandhinagar, Lavingji Thakor from Radhanpur, Jainarayanbhai Vyas from Siddhpur and others.

Today is the last date for filing nomination for the second phase of Gujarat polls.

Earlier on November 24, the BJP released its fifth list of 13 candidates. The party released its first list of 70 candidates on November 17 while the second list was released on November 18 which announced the nomination of 36 candidates. The third list of 28 candidates was released on November 20. In the fourth list, the party named only one candidate: Piyushbhai Desai as its candidate from Navsari. The polling for the two-phase elections in the state will take place on December 9 and 14 and votes will be counted on December 18. The Gujarat Assembly has 182 seats. (ANI)