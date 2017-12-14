Gujarat polls: Congress accuses BJP of repeatedly violating model code of conduct

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): A delegation of Congress Party on Wednesday reached Election Commission office in Delhi to seek action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, alleging that the ruling party has repeatedly violated the Model Code of Conduct binding Gujarat elections.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accused the Election Commission of double standards for ignoring two press conferences held by Union Minster Piyush Goyal for speaking on Gujarat Election earlier in the day.

"These double standards won't work and so all we have to say is that if these are the standards, then the first FIR should be filed against Prime Minister Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Gujarat's BJP president Jitu Vaghani, and all other BJP leaders," Surjewala told reporters outside the EC office.

This comes after Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi was served a notice by the EC today for violating Section 126 (1) (b) of R P Act by giving an interview to a local Guajarati news channel in poll-bound Gujarat.

Surjewala also called the poll body's move as an attempt to suppress the press.

Notably, Gujarat's Chief Electoral Officer, BB Swain, initiated action against media channels on the directive of the EC.

Surjewala also enumerated instances of the violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the BJP.

"In 2014 elections, one day before the election, Modi Ji gave several television interviews which were showed across the nation. On the day of election, Modi ji even showed BJP symbol on voting day but Election Commission didn't act," he said.

"Just a day before the first phase of Gujarat election, Finance Minister and BJP leader held a Press Conference in Ahmedabad, BJP released its manifesto, but EC did not take any action," Surjewala added.

Congers leader Anand Sharma also hurled accusations against the ruling party.

"Prime Minister Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal have violated Model Code of Conduct again and again. Prime Minister violates model code of conduct, security guidelines but no complaint or FIR is lodged against the him, Amit Shah or any of their ministers," Sharma said.

"Prime Minister misused the FICCI platform to attack Congress, FICCI's AGM was advanced to December 13, today by the office of the Prime Minister. In the past, AGM never happened before the third week. EC should stay unbiased," Sharma added.

After meeting with the poll body later, Surjewala told reporters, "We informed Election Commission that Prime Minister Modi is going to make an attempt tomorrow again to influence the elections. It is EC's duty to take steps. We have also submitted examples and video proofs."

"Election Commission heard us and said 'hum isko dekhenge' (we'll look into it)," Anand Sharma said. (ANI)