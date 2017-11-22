Gujarat polls: Congress has accepted our decisions, says Patidar leader Hardik Patel

Ahmedabad: The Patidar leader Hardik Patel who has been quiet for past few days on the protests against Congress over seat reservation for Gujarat elections announced that Congress has agreed to their decisions.



"They have agreed to give Patidars reservations under section 31 and provisions of section 46," he said addressing the media.



Hardik mentioned that with an aim to fight the BJP, the Patidars will offer support to Congress, directly or indirectly.

He said that the Congress party will bring in a bill once they come to power in the poll-bound Gujarat.





The Patidar leader also accused BJP of horses trading attempts in Gujarat and said it used the tactics fearing defeat in Gujarat. "Several horse trading attempts being made with our conveners in North Gujarat, Rs 50 lakh being offered," he said. The Patidar leader also accused BJP of horses trading attempts in Gujarat and said it used the tactics fearing defeat in Gujarat. "Several horse trading attempts being made with our conveners in North Gujarat, Rs 50 lakh being offered," he said. Hardik on Tuesday launching an attack on PM Modi said Gujaratis were believed to be very clever but they have not been for last 22 year. He also added that Patel agitation leaders had not sought tickets from any political party or wished to contest polls.