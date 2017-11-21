Gujarat polls: Congress releases second list of candidates

[India], November 21 (ANI): The Congress party on Monday released its second list of 13 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections.

The list was released by senior party leader Oscar Fernandes.

Apart from revealing candidates for nine constituencies, the Congress party has replaced four candidates previously announced in the first list, for Junagadh, Bharuch, Kamrej, and Varachha Road.

This comes a day after the party released its first list of 77 candidates.

The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. (ANI)