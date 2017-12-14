Gujarat polls: EVM glitch halts voting for 50 minutes in Chhota Udaipur

Read in-depth stories, galleries, updates on Assembly Elections | Gujarat Polls

Chhota Udaipur: An electronic voting machine (EVM) is voting to adjourn. A glitch in the EVM in Gujarat's Chhota Udaipur today prevented voters from casting their votes for about fifty minutes.

The device stopped working due to a wire problem, which was later fixed.





"The EVM in Sankheda's Sodhaliya village in Chhota Udaipur was dysfunctional for 50 minutes, so voting was halted for that duration," said Gaurang Rana, Polling Officer.





"We fixed the machine and now the voting is underway," he added.





The voting will continue till 5 pm in more than 25,000 polling stations.





In the second and final phase of elections, 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat will go to the polls.





A total of 851 candidates are in the fray and over 2.22 lakh people will take part in the election to decide their fate.





The security has been increased in various parts of the state in the wake of the polls.





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 93 candidates for this phase, while Congress has fielded only 91.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood in queue along with common man and cast his vote at booth number 115 in Sabarmati's Ranip locality.





The voter turnout in the first phase of the polls was 68 per cent.





The results will be declared on December 18.





In the 2012 assembly polls, the BJP won 115 seats, while the Congress bagged 61