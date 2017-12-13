Gujarat polls: Liquor worth crores seized in dry state

[India], December 13 (ANI): Country made liquor worth Rs 30.6 lakhs and Indian-made foreign liquor worth Rs 23.50 crores have been seized in poll bound Gujarat between October 25 to December 12.

It is to be noted that Gujarat is a dry state where Assembly elections are being held.

Other items like vehicles worth Rs 29.16 crores have also been seized and at least 26,913 people have been arrested till now.

The first phase of polling was held on December 9 in Gujarat, while the second and final phase is scheduled for December 14.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 18.(ANI)