Gujarat polls: LK Advani casts his vote for final phase

[India], Dec. 14 (ANI): Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L.K. Advani has cast his vote in Ahmedabad district's Jamalpur Khadiya on the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, voter turnout of 39 percent was recorded till 12 p.m. and 12.39 percent was recorded till 10 a.m.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah and other political leaders have cast their votes.

Meanwhile, there were several complaints made to the Election Commission against the electronic voting machines in and around Vadodara city. At many places, the polling was halted due to such malfunctioning. A glitch in the EVM in Gujarat's Chhota Udaipur earlier in the day prevented voters from casting their votes for about fifty minutes. The voting will continue till 5 pm in more than 25,000 polling stations. The second phase of elections is conducted in 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat. A total of 851 candidates are in the fray and over 2.22 lakh people will take part in the election to decide their fate. The security has been increased in various parts of the state in the wake of the polls. The BJP has fielded 93 candidates for this phase, while Congress has fielded only 91. The voter turnout in the first phase of the polls was 68 per cent. The results will be declared on December 18. In the 2012 assembly polls, the BJP won 115 seats, while the Congress bagged 61. (ANI)