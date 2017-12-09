Gujarat polls: PM Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise

[India], December 09 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the voters, particularly the youngsters, to cast their votes in the first phase of Gujarat assembly elections.

The polling will begin at 8 am and continue till 5 in the evening.

"Phase 1 of Gujarat polls begin. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote. I particularly call upon youngsters to exercise their franchise," he said in a tweet.

The first phase of polling will be held in 89 assembly constituencies of Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions with 977 candidates in the fray.

About 2.12 crore voters, comprising 1,11,05,933 men and 1,01,25,472 women, are expected to exercise their franchise. Abdasa assembly seat in Kachchh district is the largest constituency, which is spread over 6,278 sq km while Karanj assembly seat in Surat district is smallest constituency, which is spread over only 4 sq km. The second phase will be held on December 14 for 93 assembly constituencies while counting of the votes will be done on December 18. The crucial elections are being seen as prestige battle for BJP, which has been ruling the state for last 22 years, and litmus test for the Congress. (ANI)